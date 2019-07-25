Business Reporter: Syndigo Adds Wellness to Its Product Content Experience Platform

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Syndigo, a leading provider of verified product content syndication services, has added wellness features to its integrated Content Experience Hub (CXH) in an attempt to further improve the quality and timeliness of the product content that channel partners (retailers, distributors and e-commerce sites) of more than 7,500 suppliers can access.

As a result of shrinking market shares, brands are trying to find new ways of improving their customer acquisition and retention rates, while surveys show that accurate and up-to-date product information consistent across trading partners can impact shopper engagement and loyalty in a remarkedly positive way.

Syndigo's wellness features will allow its clients to keep up with fast-changing diet, health, and lifestyle trends by understanding which products meet specific wellness characteristics - even if it's not explicitly stated on the product packaging.

"By combining technology and deep nutritional data with the expertise of our diet and data experts, Syndigo has made the hard work of managing wellness attributes easy for clients looking to drive product transparency and personalisation through their e-commerce and in-store programs," said Mark Detelich, Chief Product Officer at Syndigo.

Syndigo's CXH is a single, fully-integrated and flexible platform which provides retailers with up-to-date, approved information from brands, who can trust that the content their customers access through different distribution channels is both engaging and consistent.

In addition to product data, Syndigo's Global Data Synchronisation Network (GDSN) also contains supply chain and logistics data, such as the number of pallets that can fit into a truck, or storage temperatures.

To learn more about the benefits of a unified product content platform, read the full article.

