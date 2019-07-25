Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) -Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report commencement of drilling program at the Kitano-o prospect located within its Ikutahara Project in north Hokkaido.

Highlights:

Six diamond drill holes totaling approximately 3,000 metres will test the western and central portions of the three kilometre long mineralized corridor

Drilling is targeting epithermal gold-silver veins beneath the historic Kitano-o Mine surface workings

Kitano-o Gold District

The Kitano-o prospect is located within the Kitano-o Gold District, a 7 x 3 kilometre area which incorporates six old mines and workings including Kitano, Ikutahara, Showa, Sakinzawa, Toge and Asada (Figure 1).

In excess of 96,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.9 g/t1 was mined at Kitano-o prior to 1943. Gold was won largely from shallow open-pits in gold-bearing eluvium, and from selective hard-rock mining of narrow sub-sinter quartz veins and stockworks.

The Kitano-o prospect comprises a large (3 kilometre x 500 metre) epithermal hot-spring system defined by silica-sinter outcrops, widespread sinter boulder accumulations, gold bearing sub-sinter quartz veining, and an extensive steam-heated (or acid-leached) alteration zone. Silica-sinter and steam-heated alteration develop at the water table level and are a surface manifestation of epithermal gold-silver vein systems developing at depth. At Kitano-o, the presence of outcropping silica-sinter implies the whole epithermal system is preserved and numerous mineralized veins mined directly under the sinter indicate a significant amount of gold has leaked through from boiling-zones at depth.

Kitano-o Phase 1 Drill Program

The Kitano-o Phase 1 drill program totaling 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, will target the well-defined vein corridor, comprising multiple sub-parallel veins, along the western and central portions of the east-west trending Kitano-o workings. Six drill holes will target high-grade quartz veins which often occur in these systems from 150 metres to 250 metres beneath the paleo-water table (sinter level), and downward towards the lower basement contact (Figure 2).

Additional surface work at Kitano-o is currently focused on refining new drill targets at east Kitano-o, and the Toge and Asada prospects.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold, stated, "The start of our second drill program this year is another important milestone for the Company. Simultaneous drill programs in Hokkaido and Kyushu, along with ongoing surface exploration programs, demonstrate the Japan Gold team's expertise and operational efficiency. The Company is now well positioned to execute its 2019 programs."

References:

1 Garwin, Hall, Watanabe, (2005). Tectonic Setting, Geology, and Gold and Copper Mineralization in Cenozoic Magmatic Arcs of Southeast Asia and the West Pacific. Economic Geology 100th Anniversary Volume, pp. 891-930.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's President & Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Mike Andrews, PhD, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company holds a portfolio of 13 Gold Projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 Lithocap Projects which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Figure 1: Ikutahara Gold Project, Simplified Geology and Historic Gold Mines

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/46513_550847bcf42bdb33_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Kitano-o Prospect Drill Plan and Long-Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/46513_550847bcf42bdb33_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46513