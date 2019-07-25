

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.74 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $4.69 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.05 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $44.83 million from $41.23 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.05 Mln. vs. $6.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $44.83 Mln vs. $41.23 Mln last year.



