Technavio analysts forecast the global LED market to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005332/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global LED market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing number of households and urbanization is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global LED market 2018-2022. Governments across the world are increasingly investing in large-scale urban infrastructure projects owing to rapid urbanization. This is increasing the installation of new lamps and LED luminaires, which is expected to fuel the growth of the LED market during the forecast period.

View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global LED market is the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs:

LED Market: Declining Manufacturing Cost Of LEDs

Since 2012, the manufacturing cost of LED has been declining and will continue to do so over the next five years. This decrease in the manufacturing cost of LED lamps and fixtures is resulting in a significant decline in the installation costs, which is leading to an increase in installation across all application segments. Thus, the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is expected to fuel the growth of the global LED market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductors semiconductor equipment, "The market is witnessing a growing number of strategic partnerships between LED lighting solution providers and IoT solution providers, aimed at developing new and innovative products to increase their market shares. Such partnerships are providing consumers with the option of connecting their smart bulbs with different smart home platforms as well as encouraging them to buy products from various manufacturers."

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a Free Sample

LED Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global LED market research report provides market segmentation by application (general lighting, backlighting, automotive lighting, and others) and product (luminaires and lamps) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with the highest incremental growth, as well as market share. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for LED solutions from the residential and commercial segments in the region.

Speak to an analyst to customize this report

Browse related reports

Global OLED Display Market 2018-2022

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2018-2022

Global UV LED Technology Market 2018-2022

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

For any assistance or query, please contact our media team at: media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005332/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com