

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a much stronger than expected rebound in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of June, although the report also showed a much steeper than previously reported drop in orders in May.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.0 percent in June after plunging by a revised 2.3 percent in May.



Economists had expected durable goods to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.3 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a notable rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still jumped by 1.2 percent in June after rising by 0.5 percent in May. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



