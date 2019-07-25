

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $514.39 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $680.38 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, KKR & Co. L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $327.28 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $1.18 billion from $0.97 billion last year.



KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $327.28 Mln. vs. $404.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.



