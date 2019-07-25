Technavio analysts forecast the global health and wellness food market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing digital presence of health and wellness food products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global health and wellness food market 2018-2022. Several companies in the health and wellness food market are adopting digital platforms to increase their product sales in different regions. Online platforms allow companies to connect directly with customers, save time, and reduce the need for physical stores.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global health and wellness food market is the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits:

Health and Wellness Food Market: Increasing Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits

Consumers across the world are increasingly adopting healthy lifestyles and changing their eating habits. People are encouraged to consume varied and balanced nutrition to avoid diseases such as coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, osteoporosis, and type-2 diabetes, that are caused due to lack of nutrition. This is increasing the demand for health and wellness food, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on household personal products, "The preference for organic food products has significantly increased, as inorganic food uses synthetics to produce the finished products, which can cause various health problems. Thus, the demand for organic products such as organic beverages, herbs, oils, and pulses has increased, which is expected to fuel the health and wellness food market during the forecast period."

Health and Wellness Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global health and wellness food market research report provide market segmentation by product type (functional food, naturally health food, better-for-you food, food intolerance products, and organic food), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 38% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the highest health and wellness food market growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of natural and organic eating habits by consumers.

