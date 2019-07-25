

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mixed, the major averages may once again move in opposite directions in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 92 points but the Nasdaq futures down by 11.25 points.



The mixed performance by the futures comes after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged but signaled a future rate cut.



The ECB's statement said the bank expects rates to remain at 'present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020' after previously saying it only expected rates to remain at 'present levels.'



The statement also underlined the need for a highly accommodative stance of monetary policy for a prolonged period of time due to persistently low inflation.



'Accordingly, if the medium-term inflation outlook continues to fall short of its aim, the Governing Council is determined to act, in line with its commitment to symmetry in the inflation aim,' the ECB said.



The bank added, 'It therefore stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.'



Meanwhile, upbeat U.S. economic data may impact investor optimism about a near-term rate cut by the Fed, with a Commerce Department report showing a substantial rebound in durable goods orders in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.0 percent in June after plunging by a revised 2.3 percent in May.



Economists had expected durable goods to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.3 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a notable rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still jumped by 1.2 percent in June after rising by 0.5 percent in May. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed an unexpected pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended July 20th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 206,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 216,000. The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 219,000.



Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, driving the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record highs. The narrower Dow bucked the uptrend, however, with a steep drop by Caterpillar (CAT) weighing on the blue chip index.



The major averages ended the session mixed. While the Dow fell 79.22 points or 0.3 percent to 27,269.97, the Nasdaq jumped 70.10 points or 0.9 percent to 8,321.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.09 points or 0.5 percent to 3,019.56.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX