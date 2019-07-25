

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, adding to the modest gains posted in the previous session.



Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged but signal a future rate cut.



The ECB's statement said the bank expects rates to remain at 'present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020' after previously saying it only expected rates to remain at 'present levels.'



The statement also underlined the need for a highly accommodative stance of monetary policy for a prolonged period of time due to persistently low inflation.



'Accordingly, if the medium-term inflation outlook continues to fall short of its aim, the Governing Council is determined to act, in line with its commitment to symmetry in the inflation aim,' the ECB said.



The bank added, 'It therefore stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.'



Energy stocks may help to lead the way higher amid a rebound by the price of crude oil, with crude for September delivery jumping $0.96 to $56.84 a barrel after sliding $0.89 to $55.88 a barrel a barrel on Wednesday.



A modest increase by the price of gold may also contribute to some strength among mining stocks, as gold for August delivery is edging up $1.50 to $1,425.10 an ounce.



In Canadian economic news, Statistics Canada released a report showing average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees were $1,031 in May, up 1.1 percent from April.



