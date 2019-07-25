Expanded FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tube Range - the most comprehensive range of sample tubes available!

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Life Sciences expanded the FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tube range, providing flexibility through the widest range of coded sample tubes available in the industry. Comprising of 18 sample tubes - you have the flexibility of choosing a tube that fits your workflow, not changing your workflow to fit the tube.

What is a FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tube?

The FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tube range benefits from nearly 20 years of experience manufacturing and supplying coded tubes to biobanks, compound management groups, basic research labs, genomic labs and more. The Next-Generation manufacturing technique is used to integrate 2 resin colors into the same tube enabling high-resolution coding and reliable readability. With several industry-leading key benefits, FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tubes help protect sample integrity and support lab efficiency.

The key benefits are:

No detectable leachables or extractables

High quality manufacturing with enhanced testing

Flexibility of true working volume with a broad range of tubes

Traceability with multiple coding options (Tri-coded, Dual-coded, 2D-coded, 1D-code, Human Readable)

Secure sealing (external thread, internal thread, septum, heat seal)

Permanently laser etched to ensure codes are not lost/damaged

High contrast for reliable readability, compatible with a broad range of readers especially the Perception HD from Brooks Life Sciences

Evelyn Stevenson, FluidX Range Consumables Product Manager said; "We're very proud of our expanded range of FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tubes. Not only can we offer customers the widest range available, but we also feature industry leading benefits to protect sample integrity and promote lab efficiency across a range of applications".

Further, Brooks Life Sciences is also pleased to announce the rationalized naming structure for the FluidX Sample Tubes. This can be found in the glossary of the new Sample Tube Consumables and Instruments catalogue.

To learn more about the FluidX Next-Gen Sample Tube range and to order a new sample pack or download the new catalogue visit www.brookslifesciences.com. If you would like to speak directly to us, please contact:

