

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) reported second-quarter operating EPS of $0.86 compared to $1.41, prior year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter net sales were $11.0 billion, down 14% versus pro forma results in the year-ago period, driven primarily by local price declines in polyethylene, siloxanes and isocyanates and lower sales of hydrocarbon co-products. Volume declined 3% versus pro forma results in the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenue of $11.24 billion, for the quarter.



