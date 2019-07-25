iNewswire-IR: 2ndQuadrant Partners With Thales, Using BDR for Advanced Data Security Application

Revolutionary multi-master clustering technology Postgres-BDR selected by leading Data Security Company for their distributed database

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 25, 2019 / ?2ndQuadrant today announced a collaboration with Gemalto, a Thales company, on an industry-leading enterprise key management platform. The platform combines Gemalto's SafeNet KeySecure and 2ndQuadrant's Postgres-BDR (bi-directional replication) to provide backend database support. BDR is a groundbreaking, multi-master clustering tool for PostgreSQL databases. With challenging demands of the modern business environment increasing, the third generation of BDR achieves efficiency and accuracy, ensuring AlwaysOn capabilities (up to five nines of availability) in a geographically distributed cluster.

"The integration of 2ndQuadrant's database replication capabilities with the industry-leading enterprise key management of the SafeNet KeySecure platform allows our clients to have unprecedented security and compliance when securing their most important business asset - their data," said Todd Moore, Vice President of Encryption Products at Thales.

The growing demand for geographically distributed bi-directional replication (BDR) has driven the focused development of Postgres-BDR by 2ndQuadrant. The result is built-in high availability for geographically distributed PostgreSQL databases. The AlwaysOn architecture makes use of shadow masters, combined with auto-failover and switchover, guaranteeing continuous service even when a system component or an entire data center fails. This provides enterprise database systems with a true high-availability solution that has the ability to recover from disasters.

Postgres-BDR also performs rolling upgrades with zero downtime or disruption of service in the cluster. The continuous delivery of updates to a cluster avoids downtime when a new release or hotfix is made available, allowing BDR to cope perfectly with the performance need of high-availability systems.

