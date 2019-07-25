AutoMobility LA Opens Its Call For Submissions For The 2019 Top Ten Automotive Startup Competition Presented By PlanetM

Startups Invited to Apply for the Opportunity to Win Prizes and Global Recognition at 2019 AutoMobility LA

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) and AutoMobility LA have announced that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's (MEDC) mobility initiative PlanetM will be a presenter of its 2019 Top Ten Automotive Startup Competition (Top Ten). The newly-formed sponsorship reflects the deepening relationship between California and Michigan's technology and automotive hubs. The news of PlanetM's involvement comes as AutoMobility LA opens its call for submissions for this year's Top Ten.

"We have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to advance the technology, transportation and automotive landscape in a way that also has the ability to impact and improve the lives of people in a very meaningful way," said Trevor Pawl, Senior Vice President of Business Innovation at the MEDC. "Collaboration will be critical in developing, testing and deploying those advancements, which is why PlanetM is so excited to be partnering with AutoMobility LA to recognize startups that are driving the future of mobility."

Presented by PlanetM, Top Ten recognizes breakthrough technologies with the most potential to positively impact society and change how mobility is perceived and experienced. Companies focused on automation, connectivity, mobility as a service, clean/sustainable mobility, advanced material and manufacturing are invited to apply at https://automobilityla.com/top-ten-startups/ by September 27.

Submissions will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of experts and the Top Ten finalists will be announced in October. All finalists will receive two complimentary conference and vehicle debut passes to attend AutoMobility LA (November 18-21, 2019) and its networking events. Additionally, Top Ten finalists will receive space to showcase their company to industry and media attendees from around the world and obtain exclusive access to AutoMobility LA's executive team and its Advisory Board members.

"Every day, we hear how new startups are transforming mobility - some of those startups made their formal debut here at AutoMobility LA," said Lisa Kaz, CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "With California and Michigan being home to some of the most disruptive companies in mobility, we are pleased to collaborate with PlanetM around our Top Ten, which continues to serve as a preeminent platform for startups from around the world."

This year's Top Ten finalists will be in the company of past winners such as PolySync, Thor Trucks, and WayRay. In 2018, Thor Trucks was chosen as the grand prize winner and received a cash award, among other prizes as well as industry recognition. Since winning the Top Ten competition, Thor Trucks, now Xos Trucks, announced an exclusive partnership with Loomis Armored, the largest integrated cash distribution network in the country, to deliver electric armored cars as part of an EV pilot program.

Sponsors and prizes for the 2019 Top Ten competition will be announced in the coming months. Last year, Audi, Plug and Play, SiriusXM Connected Vehicles, and URBAN-X - built by MINI and Urban Us - sponsored Top Ten and the competition was judged by thought leaders from major companies including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Porsche Consulting, and Sansea Consulting.

For more information about Top Ten and AutoMobility LA, please visit automobilityla.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About PlanetM

PlanetM, an initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, is a partnership of mobility organizations, communities, educational institutions, research and development, and government agencies working together to develop and deploy the mobility technologies driving the future. Available to any mobility-focused company or investor, PlanetM is a no-cost, concierge service that connects startups, businesses and communities to Michigan's mobility ecosystem - the people, places and resources dedicated to the evolution of transportation mobility. Visit PlanetM.com to learn more.

