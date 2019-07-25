Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 25-Jul-2019 / 14:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/07/2019) of GBP164.28m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/07/2019) of GBP164.28m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - 2,116.04 7,763,387 including unaudited current p period revenue* Per Ordinary share - 2095.59p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1915.00p (mid-price) Discount to NAV (9.50)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 24/07/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 13.72 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 12.09 Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 11.81 25p 4 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 10.67 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.51 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 7.63 Ordinary 26.9231p 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.57 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 5.70 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.12 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.10 11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.66 12 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.51 13 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.28 14 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.18 15 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.83 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.83 11.395p 17 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.56 18 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.55 Ltd 19 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.46 Cumulative Preferred 20 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.44 21 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.40 22 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.25 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12 24 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 GBP0.001 25 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14685 EQS News ID: 847061 End of Announcement EQS News Service

