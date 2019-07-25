

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Trek Bicycle Corp. recalled about 11,560 Trek Kickster training bikes that were sold nationwide as they can pose a potential fall hazard for children.



The $170 bikes are made for toddlers learning how to ride a two wheeler. They are made of aluminium with handlebars, two wheels and no pedals, to help children focus on balancing.



Talking about the recall, the company said that the steer tube clamp on the bike can break and result in the handlebars coming off, posing a fall hazard.



This recall involves all Trek Kickster bicycles of model years 2013 through 2019. The company has also issued a recall for about 1,800 bikes that were sold in Canada.



Waterloo, Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle Corp. said it has received eleven reports of broken steer tube clamps, including one of minor injury.



The bikes were manufactured by Lee Chi Enterprises Co. of Taiwan. Trek Bicycle is the importer and distributor of the bikes in North America.



The bikes come in black, blue, red and pink colors, with 'TREK' written on the crossbar. The products were sold nationwide and online between August 2012 and April 2019.



Trek Bicycle advised consumers to immediately stop children from using the recalled bikes and to contact a Trek retailer for a free repair.



