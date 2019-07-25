SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005498/en/

Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Industries such as healthcare, banking, and e-commerce are utilizing the personal data of their customers that enable better targeting of their advertisements while also boosting their customer engagement. However, such huge volumes of data require efficient handling and protection to avoid instances of data breaches. In a bid to control an unscrupulous usage of these data, governing bodies are implementing stringent data privacy laws that are compelling enterprises to collaborate with service providers that offer legal consultancy/advisory services. Leveraging these services, buyers are being able to maintain compliance with the local and global regulations pertaining to data security. This is serving as one of the significant growth drivers of the data privacy and protection consulting services market. Download the FreeSample of the data privacy and protection consulting services market procurement intelligence report here!

Europe and North America are among the dominant regions that are claiming a substantial amount of share in the growth of the global data privacy and protection consulting services market. Accounting for over 29% of the global market share, Europe is exhibiting a high degree of adoption of these services to address the growing data privacy concerns among consumers. Prevalence of stringent data protection regulations is driving the adoption of data privacy and protection consulting services in North America.

This procurement intelligence report offers a comprehensive overview of the global data privacy and protection consulting services market landscape and identifies the best procurement models to help enterprises procure at cost-effective rates. The report also provides information on the spend opportunity for suppliers and allows buyers to estimate the total cost of ownership. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization

"Buyers are advised to engage with service providers that exhibit high expertise in the latest technological innovations as they can efficiently handle new threats related to data breaches," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This data privacy and protection consulting services market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Increasing data volume will contribute to category growth

Changing regulations will contribute to category risk

Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Data privacy and protection consulting services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our data privacy and protection consulting services market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Software Maintenance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global IT Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005498/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us