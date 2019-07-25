Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces the Appointment of Distinguished Biotech Innovator, Ewa Carrier, M.D., to Their Medical and Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of a distinguished innovator in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment, Ewa Carrier, MD, to their medical and scientific advisory board. Dr. Carrier has over 30 years of experience in oncology, clinical trial design, and successful execution. Additionally, she has significant expertise in stem cell biology and therapeutic applications as well as publishing many high-impact articles in this field. Dr. Carrier's experience in cancer treatment will significantly benefit Calidi Biotherapeutics as the company advances its cell-based oncolytic virus delivery platform.

"Dr. Carrier's research interests align perfectly with our mission, and we have already benefited from her experience and insight, particularly from her wisdom in the areas of stem cells and cancer vaccines," said Boris Minev, MD, President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Calidi Biotherapeutics. "We look forward to working closely with her in advancing Calidi's clinical program. Dr. Carrier is an excellent addition to our medical and scientific advisory board."

Calidi Bio's proprietary technology platform has been shown to effectively potentiate oncolytic viruses, using both autologous and scalable allogeneic stem cell-based delivery technology.

"I am excited to work with Calidi Biotherapeutics and to be part of bringing their allogeneic stem cell-based delivery technology to the next phase of development, said Dr. Ewa Carrier, newly appointed scientific advisory board member, for Calidi Biotherapeutics. "It is fantastic to see the progress they have made in bringing a novel, yet proven, technology to market. They are tackling one of the biggest problems in cancer treatment today, and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead of us."

Dr. Ewa Carrier's extensive biotech experience includes her current role as the Executive Director, of Clinical Development for FibroGen, Inc. Previous to FibroGen she served as the Director, of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Boehringer Ingelheim, and the Vice President of Medical Affairs at NovaRx Corporation, where she was a principal investigator and co-investigator for clinical protocols. Dr. Carrier is a distinguished leader and innovator in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment. She served (not any more) as an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, and Pediatrics in the blood and marrow transplant program at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

Dr. Carrier has board certifications in Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. Her research interests are stem cell transplantation, cancer stem cells, and cancer vaccines. She has published many high-impact articles in this field. Dr. Carrier performed her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, a Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Children's Hospital in Oakland, California, and Pediatric Residencies at the Stanford University Medical Center and White Memorial Medical Center, Loma Linda University in Los Angeles. Dr. Carrier received her M.D. with honors from the Wroclaw University School of Medicine, Wroclaw, Poland.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenges to the effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing its cell-based oncolytic virus delivery platform in Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for the treatment of several solid tumor types, based on previous guidance the company has received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Calidi Therapeutics scientific, clinical and regulatory expert advisors. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

