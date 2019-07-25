Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) and iPro Inc. Introduce Mohegan Sun Beyond

MGE's Mohegan Sun Property To Provide Enhanced Mobile and Online Gaming Platform

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, master developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, and iPro Inc., award-winning experts in online gaming, today announced a multi-year partnership to provide guests of Mohegan Sun, MGE's flagship Connecticut property, with an enhanced mobile and online gaming experience with Mohegan Sun Beyond, a new mobile application available for download now.

Guests can experience the new mobile app and online product featuring free-to-play casino-style games and sportsbook. Mohegan Sun Beyond allows fans to play at home or on-the-go earning Momentum loyalty dollars for future visits to Mohegan Sun casinos and resorts.

"At Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, we are focused on providing a customer experience unlike any other and we're thrilled to bring this application to life so guests can enjoy our gaming offerings wherever they are in one connected experience," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "iPro has been a fantastic partner thus far, and we look forward to many years of success together as we continue to build out this platform, expand its capabilities, and create exciting product offerings."

MGE will look to iPro to expand the platform to deliver more hotel and resort services for the Connecticut location in the coming months. The offering has the potential to include things like online booking, mobile check-in and the ability to unlock the hotel room door with a mobile phone. The app is also programmed to incorporate real-money betting in the future.

"This new platform is the most advanced, integrated casino resort online product and solution available on the market," said Robert Melendres, founder and CEO of iPro, Inc. "As one of the leading global integrated casino resorts, MGE is the perfect partner and we are excited to continue providing their guests with a best-in-class connected experience."

"We chose iPro as our partner because of their outstanding technology that can work both for online real money gaming and social free-to-play casino games," said Aviram Alroy, Vice President Interactive Gaming, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "The team at iPro is exceptional and highly accomplished, we couldn't have found a better partner in this endeavor."

MGE's digital gaming efforts include and vary from sports betting, online gaming and play for fun offerings across four properties including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Canada. The Mohegan Sun Beyond app is available via the Google Play and Apple application stores.

For more information, visit mohegansun.com/playonline.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About iPro

iPro, Inc. is a mobile and online gaming technology and platform company that brings innovative and exciting gaming experiences to the casino and entertainment industries. iPro's platform and content teams create real time play along games for television, as well as, free to play and real money casino and sports betting experiences. For additional information, visit https://www.iprogames.com/.

