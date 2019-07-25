In a first disbursement, 41 smaller projects will be taken into the independent power producer's portfolio. The Italian market appears to have been kicked back into life after announcements of generation capacity goals and with new large scale auctions planned for September.Independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix says it has further solidified its presence in Italy's solar market. The JP Morgan Asset Management-owned company said it had closed non-recourse financing amounting to €201.6 million for its Italian operations. An initial slice of funding will provide debt service reserve and long-term ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...