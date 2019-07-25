

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved moderately lower in morning trading on Thursday, although selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulling back off yesterday's record highs.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still in negative territory. The Dow is down 67.66 points or 0.3 percent at 27,202.31, the Nasdaq is down 43.56 points or 0.5 percent at 8,277.94 and the S&P 500 is down 7.19 points or 0.2 percent at 3,012.37.



The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects renewed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe.



The European Central Bank initially generated some positive sentiment by leaving interest rates unchanged but signaling a future rate cut.



The ECB's statement said the bank expects rates to remain at 'present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020' after previously saying it only expected rates to remain at 'present levels.'



However, ECB President Mario Draghi's subsequent comments calling the risk of a recession 'pretty low' offset optimism about a sharp reduction in rates.



The ECB has signaled that it is likely to cut rates to address persistently low inflation rather than an economic downturn.



A report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial rebound in durable goods orders has also dented investor optimism about a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.0 percent in June after plunging by a revised 2.3 percent in May. Economists had expected durable goods to climb by 0.7 percent. . The report also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, an indicator of business spending, jumped by 1.9 percent in June after edging up by 0.3 percent in May,



'Nevertheless, with the incoming global data still deteriorating and domestic capacity utilization falling, we still expect overall investment to remain weak in the second half of the year,' said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed an unexpected pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended July 20th.



Traders are also digesting the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies like Ford (F), Facebook (FB), and 3M (MMM).



Oil service stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside in morning trading, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 2.6 percent.



The weakness among oil service stocks comes despite an increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for September delivery is climbing $0.70 to $56.58 a barrel.



Gold, semiconductor, and biotechnology stocks are also seeing significant weakness on the day, while networking stocks have moved to the upside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned lower over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a significant downturn after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.7 basis points at 2.067 percent after hitting a low of 2.012 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX