[DATELINE]The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the July 29 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

# # #

SEC Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee

Agenda

July 29, 2019

9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

9:45 a.m. Draft Recommendation for Investor Education Regarding Retail Notes

Susan Sheffield, GM Financial

Sarah Tucker, Raymond James

Brian Walker, Incapital

Brad Winges, Hilltop Securities

10:45 a.m. Break

11:00 a.m. Draft Recommendation on Certain Principal Transactions with Advisory Clients

Jude Arena, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Bagley, MSRB

John Cahalane, Tradeweb

Chris Ferreri, Hartfield, Titus, and Donnelly

Craig Noble, Wells Fargo Advisors

12:00 p.m. Lunch Break

12:45 p.m. Updates from the Technology and Electronic Trading Subcommittee and ETFs and Bond Funds Subcommittee

1:00 p.m. Content and Timeliness of Municipal Issuer Disclosures

Tom Doe, Municipal Market Analytics

Sheila May, GW&K Investment Management

Tom McLoughlin, UBS

Tim Schaefer, Office of the California State Treasurer

Kendel Taylor, City of Alexandria

James Wallin, Alliance Bernstein

2:00 p.m. Break

2:15 p.m. Credit Ratings: Future Modifications or Status Quo

Daniel Gates, Moody's Investors Service

Yann Le Pallec, S&P Global

Otis Otih, Mars

Susan Sheffield, GM Financial

Rachel Wilson, Iron Mountain

3:30 p.m. Adjournment