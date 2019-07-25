Hyundai has unveiled its new hybrid, the Hyundai Sonata, complete with integrated solar cells. The Sonata's unveiling joins Toyota and Lightyear in integrating solar PV with EVs.From pv magazine Australia The integration of solar in new car designs is accelerating. The new Hyundai Sonata is an attempt, like the Lightyear One and Toyota's new to-be-trialled Prius, to combat the perennial problem faced by EVs, namely, range anxiety. Hyundai estimates that with six hours of charging in direct sunlight each day, the Sonata Hybrid could gain 1300 kilometers of extra electric driving a year. The solar ...

