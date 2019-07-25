The ASSEMBLY Show: The Assembly Show Announces Monthly Webinar Series To Provide Knowledge On New Technologies, Ideas And Insights Leading Up To October Event

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / The ASSEMBLY Show and ASSEMBLY Magazine are offering a free webinar series taking place August 21st, September 11th and October 3rd focusing on the next-generation of workers; envisioning an ideal plant; and lean six sigma in the age of artificial intelligence featuring leading subject matter experts. The webinars are organized by The ASSEMBLY Show, the premier event connecting manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in a forum exclusive to assembly technology, equipment and products taking place October 22-24, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit theassemblyshow.com.

"This free webinar series is being offered to provide a preview of the speakers, topics and new information our attendees will find on-site at The ASSEMBLY Show," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We look forward to hearing from Dennis McRae, Bill Duffy, Olivia Grev, Gene Goodson, and Michael George who will provide insight on how to attract skilled manufacturing workers, improving flow, and harnessing the power of the fourth industrial revolution."

The first webinar, How to Attract the Next-Generation of Skilled Manufacturing Workers, takes place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm EST. The speakers for this webinar will be Dennis McRae, director of consumer and industrial products, Bill Duffy, director - C&IP, and Olivia Grev, experience consultant at West Monroe Partners. They will share results of their firm's survey and offer insights on how to attract the next generation of skilled workers to manufacturing. For more info on this webinar, click here.

The second webinar, Rate Lean: Fast, takes place Wednesday, September 11, 2019. During this webinar, Gene Goodson explains his workbook Rate Lean: Fast, published by the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan. The book describes in detail how to plan a tour, rate an operation, and envision an ideal lean plant based on the concepts of the Toyota Production System. Attendees will learn how to accurately evaluate an operation's efficiency from observations made during a brief plant tour. For more info on this webinar, click here.

The third webinar, Lean Six Sigma in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Harnessing the Power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, takes place Thursday, October 3, 2019. In this webinar CEO and founder of AI Technologies, Michael George, Sr. will take the audience through the process of using AI to unlock maximum speed, solve complex manufacturing challenges, reduce waste, increase company profits, and ultimately outflank the competition at every turn. For more info on this webinar, click here.

The 7th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together 8,000+ industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. For more information and to register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

