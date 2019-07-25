Vastned Retail Belgium: Half-yearly financial report for the period 01.01.2019 to 30.06.2019

Increase in EPRA earnings in the first semester of 2019, €1.45 per share (€1.38 for the first semester of 2018).

Continued execution of the strategy with a clear focus on high-quality retail properties.

As at 30 June 2019, the real estate portfolio consists of high-quality inner city properties and retail parks.

In view of the current quality of the portfolio, a distinction is no longer made between core city assets and mixed retail locations.

Realisation of 13 rental transactions representing approximately 9% of the total annual rental income.

Occupancy rate as at 30 June 2019: 96% (98% as at 31 December 2018), because reletting of unoccupied units takes up more time.

Management focus in 2019 mainly on maintaining the high occupancy rate.

Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by €8.6 million in the first semester of 2019, mainly the result of a continued decrease in the estimated rental values.

Limited debt ratio of 30% as at 30 June 2019.

Expected gross dividend for 2019 between €2.75 and €2.85 per share.

Full press release:



Attachment