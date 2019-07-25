Successful launches of World War Z and A Plague Tale: Innocence

French video game publisher, FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) has reported the publication of its first quarter revenue 2019/2020 (April to June). For the first three months of its fiscal year, FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE posted revenues of €42.6 million, an increase of 49% in comparison with the same period last year. Digital sales account for 85% of total sales for the first quarter 2019/20 compared to 55% for the same period last year. In terms of regional split, international sales represent 87% of total sales to be compared with 90% for the same period last year.

First quarter revenue 2019/20: 42,6 M€

In millions of euros T1 2019/20 T1 2018/19 Growth Catalogue 27.7 20.1 37% Back-catalogue 14.9 8.4 78% Group 42.6 28.5 49%

Jürgen Goeldner, President of the Executive board, says:

"This quarter is an important milestone for Focus Home Interactive, with the confirmation of the anticipated successes of World War Z and A Plague Tale. The stability of our growth model is strengthened by the very strong performance of our back-catalogue. This excellent momentum and the highly anticipated launches of The Surge 2 and GreedFall in the near future promise for an excellent 2019/20 year and reinforce our ambitions for 2022. »

Two successful launches combined with strong back-catalogue performance

World War Z, developed by Saber Interactive, achieved a superb launch. With a community of more than 2M active players, the digital distribution on consoles of World War Z represents 42% of the quarter's sales. Another highlight of the first quarter was the remarkable commercial and critical reception of A Plague Tale, highlighted by a Metacritic score of 80+ and a tremendous user score of 94% on the PC Steam download reference platform.

The back-catalogue experienced a 78% value growth compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. Farming Simulator 2019, released a few months earlier, performed particularly well. Additionally, Vampyr made solid sales. The additional content and new editions of The Surge continue to generate significant additional revenue, demonstrating the Group's ability to build brands that can unite a gaming community and generate long-term revenue.

Partnerships and launches

Upcoming game releases such as GreedFall, The Surge 2, and MudRunner 2 are already generating high expectations. GreedFall and The Surge 2, supported by communities made up of several million gamers, have already impressed press and players from all over the world who have had the opportunity to try the first few hours of these games. They are set to cause a sensation on their release in September 2019. With a community of 2M active gamers, MudRunner 2 promises to be a blockbuster in the Focus games galaxy on its release in the last financial quarter of 2019-20.

The end of the year will also be marked by releases of the successful games Vampyr, Call of Cthulhu, and Farming Simulator on Nintendo Switch and also by the release of MudRunner mobile (Android and iOS), confirming the Group's strategy to expand on new platforms.

Confirmed outlook

With the successes of World War Z and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group has once again demonstrated its ability to impose strong and original games in a highly competitive market. The Group continues to leverage its leading brands by offering gamers impressive sequels, additional content, and releases onto new platforms for its successful franchises Farming Simulator, The Surge, MudRunner, Vampyr, Call of Cthulhu. With ambitious new projects signed with its existing partners, but also with confirmed new studios, the Group has a unique and high-quality catalogue, composed of strong franchises and new titles and therefore reaffirms its new revenue guidance for the end of March 2022: €150M €200M (at constant scope).

Upcoming events

General shareholders' meeting: Tuesday, September 24th 2019

About Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive is a French publisher based in Paris, France. Known for the quality, diversity, and originality of its catalogue, Focus has published and distributed original games (Vampyr, Farming Simulator, Call of Cthulhu, A Plague Tale: Innocence, World War Z) that have become benchmark titles worldwide, available both in store and for download across the world. Focus publishes games on all major platforms, consoles and PC. The publisher's catalogue will get even richer in the coming months and years with eagerly awaited games such as The Surge 2, MudRunner 2, GreedFall and many more. The Group generated revenues of €126m in 2018-19. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 90% of its sales internationally.

