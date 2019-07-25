

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the downside early in the session, stocks remain mostly lower in mid-day trading on Thursday. With the drop on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are pulling back off yesterday's record highs.



Currently, the major averages remain stuck firmly in negative territory. The Dow is down 124.39 points or 0.5 percent at 27,145.58, the Nasdaq is down 57.48 points or 0.7 percent at 8,264.02 and the S&P 500 is down 13.45points or 0.5 percent at 3,006.11.



The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects renewed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe.



The European Central Bank initially generated some positive sentiment by leaving interest rates unchanged but signaling a future rate cut.



The ECB's statement said the bank expects rates to remain at 'present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020' after previously saying it only expected rates to remain at 'present levels.'



However, ECB President Mario Draghi's subsequent comments calling the risk of a recession 'pretty low' offset optimism about a sharp reduction in rates.



The ECB has signaled that it is likely to cut rates to address persistently low inflation rather than an economic downturn.



A report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial rebound in U.S. durable goods orders has also dented investor optimism about a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.0 percent in June after plunging by a revised 2.3 percent in May. Economists had expected durable goods to climb by 0.7 percent. . The report also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, an indicator of business spending, jumped by 1.9 percent in June after edging up by 0.3 percent in May,



'Nevertheless, with the incoming global data still deteriorating and domestic capacity utilization falling, we still expect overall investment to remain weak in the second half of the year,' said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed an unexpected pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended July 20th.



Traders are also digesting the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies like Ford (F), Facebook (FB), and 3M (MMM).



Sector News



Oil service stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plummeting by 4.1 percent.



The sell-off by oil service stocks comes despite an increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for September delivery is climbing $0.50 to $56.38 a barrel.



Natural gas stocks are also moving in the opposite direction of their associated commodity, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 2.7 percent.



Significant weakness has also emerged among gold stocks, which are moving lower along with the price of their associated commodity.



With gold for August delivery sliding $5.40 to $1,418.20 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is slumping by 1.5 percent.



Brokerage, semiconductor, and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned lower over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a significant downturn after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.1 basis points at 2.081 percent after hitting a low of 2.012 percent.



