Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Get While the Getting is Good

There is not much of an argument against transitioning the transportation fleet to a zero-emission platform, in theory at least.

"Technology is the future"

"Build it and they will come"

"The check is in the mail"

Transportation providers, from transit to trucking have heard a clear signal from CARB; "zero emissions everywhere feasible, near zero emissions everywhere else".

Of course, it depends on what your definition of "feasible" is.

The future is bright with a glowing future of clean, renewable, short-climate pollutant removing energy that comes from bovine burps on the ranch and discarded diapers in the landfill. Nevertheless, we in the transportation industry currently find ourselves at another Crossroads.

Current law is crystal clear for the heavy-duty diesel truck operator under the On-Road Truck and Bus rule, 2010 engine tech is the final standard. In 2023, every heavy-duty diesel vehicle over 14K GVWR must meet the 2010 engine standards unless an exemption is received from CARB.

In the meantime, future law is dependent upon future technology.

CARB has made no bones about the zero-emission future. It is happening. It's on the horizon, in the shoot, on deck and just waiting for the catalyst; CARB is that catalyst.

The preeminent air agency in the world has a responsibility to drive regulatory policy towards the emission-less future. The legislature and the past three governors have championed it, environmentalists and health advocacy groups have driven it and now the industry is in the middle of it. News flash. It's happening. Soon. Well, pretty soon.

While the fully electric truck is a technological reality, it's not quite ready for prime time. Or as it is referred to in the biz, "fully commercialized". So, while the Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem tour is coming to a vocation near you sooner than later, today, fleets are needing to make business decisions in real time.

Of course, if one currently has the financial wherewithal, they are getting plugged in by looking at incentives from both the investor owned utilities (IOU) and the state.

Fleets are accomplishing these electric upgrades by leveraging the state to utilize money for all sorts of technology, from hybrids to hydrogen and everything in between. This includes IOU money for full blown installation of charging infrastructure up to the pedestal and massive public and private incentives from fuel and equipment providers when coupled with equipment purchase and deployment.

The opportunity is out there. It is just a matter of finding it and flipping the switch.

Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance has extensive experience in administering both public and private incentive programs. They can help navigate existing opportunities for diesel truck replacement and help fleets with business planning for future mandated programs.

For more information on the Truck and Bus program, grants and upcoming CARB standards, visit arb.ca.gov/truckstop. To learn more about Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance and what they can offer your business visit www.crlease.com or call 877-594-2880.

