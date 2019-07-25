

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple's rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch in October, according to a new supply chain report from Chinese site Economic Daily News, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac.



The report also says that Apple will release updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook Air in October.



The 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to launch with a 3072×1920 LCD display, which is up from the 2880×1800 panel in the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The report states that LG Display will be supplying the LCD panels for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model.



MacBook Pro is expected to start at around $3,000, which will position it between the iMac and iMac Pro.



In February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro model.



Kuo, who is an analyst for TF International Securities, has in past correctly made predictions about Apple's upcoming devices. He believes the new 16-inch MacBook Pro could feature an 'all-new design.'



