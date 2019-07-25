OENEO: TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLYING TO THE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2018-2019

The Annual General Meeting of July 25, 2019 approved the payment of a dividend of €0.15 per share in respect of 2018-2019 with the option of payment in cash or in new shares.

The issue price for the new shares distributed in payment of the dividend, where this option is chosen, was set at €9.06. This corresponds to 90% of the average opening price of Oeneo SA shares on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date the decision was made to pay the dividend, minus the net dividend per share (€0.15) and rounded up to the nearest euro cent.

Shareholders holding shares prior to the ex-coupon date can exercise their option between Friday, August 2, 2019 and Friday, September 6, 2019, inclusive, with the paying institutions. Should the shareholder fail to exercise their option by Friday, September 6, 2019, the dividend will be paid in cash.

In the event that the amount of dividends for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a full number of shares on the date the option is exercised, the shareholder may receive:

the next full number of shares rounded upwards by paying the difference in cash on the date the option is exercised;

the next full number of shares rounded downwards by receiving the balance in cash.

A request will be submitted to admit the new shares for trading on Euronext Paris. They are subject to all the provisions of Oeneo SA's bylaws and are eligible for dividends from April 1, 2019. Accordingly, as of their issue, the new shares will rank pari passu with existing shares making up Oeneo SA's capital.

The payment in cash or in shares will be made from Monday, September 16, 2019, inclusive.

The maximum number of new shares that may be issued in payment of a dividend is 1 054 393 (excluding additional shares issued for rounding purposes) representing no more than 1.64% of the share capital and 1.27% of the voting rights based on the total number of shares and voting rights at June 30, 2019.

CALENDAR

July 31: Dividend ex-date and beginning of the option period for the payment of a share dividend

September 6: End of the option period for the payment of a share dividend

September 13: Announcement of the results of the option

September 16: Payment of cash dividend, settlement-delivery of share dividend

Disclaimer

This press release is made available to Oeneo SA shareholders in accordance with Article 4, paragraphs 1. d) and 2. e) of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of November 4, 2003 and any applicable national legislation, in particular Articles 212-4 4 and 212-5 5 of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) and Article 13 of AMF Instruction no. 2005-11 dated December 13, 2005, as amended. This press release does not constitute a prospectus.

The option to receive the dividend payment in shares, as described herein, is not available to shareholders residing in any country where this would require registration or approval by local securities regulators. Shareholders residing outside of France must inform themselves about, and comply with, any restrictions which may apply under their local laws. Shareholders are responsible for informing themselves about the conditions and consequences pertaining to dividend payments in shares which may apply under local laws. For tax issues linked to dividend payments in shares, shareholders are invited to review their personal situation with their own tax advisor. When deciding to opt for a dividend payment in shares, shareholders must consider the risks associated with an equity investment.

OENEO GROUP WILL PUBLISH ITS HALF-YEARLY TURNOVER FOR 2019-2020 ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its DIAM and PIETEC ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

