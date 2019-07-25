

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Thursday reported first-half profit of 844 million euros of 4.74 euro per share, down from 917 million euros or 5.12 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the six month period rose 11 percent to 11.78 billion euros from 10.60 billion euros last year.



CEO Florent Menegaux said: 'In highly volatile markets, the Group demonstrated its ability to protect its margins by tight price steering, and by rigorously implementing its competitiveness plan. It also benefited from strong contribution from its recent acquisitions. In this persistently uncertain business environment, the Group pursues its competitiveness initiatives, its firm pricing policy in order to maintain its leadership in its tire businesses, and to continue the deployment of its growth strategy.'



Automotive & related distribution sales rose to 5.66 billion euros from 5.60 billion euros last year, road transportation & related distribution segment sales increased to 3.14 billion euros from 3.05 billion euros. Specialty business & related distribution improved to 2.98 billion euros from 1.95 billion euros.



