

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK), reported net income of 579.7 million euros in the first six months of 2019, down from 2.34 billion euros kast year.



Earnings per share amounted to 4.61 euros in the first six months of 2019, down from 18.74 euros last year.



The company posted revenues of 7.64 billion euros, up 18.8% from 6.43 billion euros last year.



'In the first half of the year, we delivered another very strong set of results. Kering's revenue growth handily topped market trends, and was highly profitable. We created an additional 1.2 billion euros in revenue in the six months, and our operating margin reached a record 29.5 percent,' CEO François-Henri Pinault said.



Revenue growth was driven by all of the group's geographic regions, with increases of 24.2% in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, 10.2% in Japan, 14.8% in Western Europe and 7.3% in North America.



