

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Thursday with investors reacting to the European Central Bank's decision to leave interest rate unchanged and the bank's President Mario Draghi's comments about outlook for monetary stimulus and euro area growth.



Investors were also tracking news from the geopolitical front and looking ahead to next week's monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.



Quarterly earnings reports from some big-name companies across Europe played a role as well in setting the trend during the session.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.56%. Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX declined 1.28%, France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.5% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.17% down. Switzerland's SMI declined 0.31%.



Among other markets in Europe, Czech Republic, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended weak.



Belgium, Greece, Ireland and Russia moved higher, while Austria, Denmark, Finland and Ukraine closed flat.



In Germany, Covestro declined 3.7%. Volkswagen ended nearly 3% down and Linde shed 2.3%. Thyssenkrupp, Infineon, Daimler, Fresenius, BASF, Wirecard, Bayer, BMW and SAP also declined sharply.



Deutsche Bank shares gained about 1.3%, recovering from recent losses.



In France, Atos ended lower by more than 5%. Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics, Michelin, Safran, Kering, ArcelorMittal, Renault and Unibail Rodamco declined 1.6 to 3.2%.



On the other hand, Technip ended stronger by 4.8%. Danone, Publicis Groupe, Carrefour, Schneider Electric, Sodex, Orange and Bouygues gained 1 to 2.5%.



In the UK market, Sage plunged more than 10% after the company software related services revenue saw a sharp 15.5% drop in the first nine months of the financial year.



SSE ended down 7.3%. Diageo, Centrica, DS Smith, IAG, Standard Life, Unilever, EasyJet, Tui and Flutter Entertainment declined 1.6 to 3.3%.



AstraZeneca soared nearly 8% after the company lifted its earnings guidence.



Compass ended 2.7% up. Coca Cola, Whitbread, CRC, NMC Health and Hiscox gained 1 to 2%.



The European Central Bank on Thursday left its interest rates unchanged and altered its forward guidance to signal that they will be reduced in future, and that policymakers are planning a comprehensive stimulus package.



ECB President Mario Draghi stressed the need for significant stimulus for the euro area economy as policymakers assessed that the outlook was getting worse, especially in manufacturing, which is a crucial sector for the big economies in the bloc.



'The prolonged presence of uncertainties, related to geopolitical factors, the rising threat of protectionism, and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, is dampening economic sentiment, notably in the manufacturing sector,' Draghi said in his introductory statement to the press conference.



Inflationary pressures remain muted and indicators of inflation expectations have declined, and a significant degree of monetary stimulus continues to be necessary, Draghi added.



Citing recent data, the ECB chief said that growth is set to slow in the second and third quarters, mainly due to global trade tensions, and hence, a rebound in the second half of the year is less likely.



Responding to reporters' questions, Draghi said the Eurozone 'outlook is getting worse and worse', especially in manufacturing and in those countries where this sector is very important.



The slow rotation of the Chinese economy and worries regarding a no-deal or hard Brexit are among the factors that are hurting the outlook, the ECB President said.



In other economic news from Europe, Germany's business confidence weakened more-than-expected in July, reports said citing data from Ifo Institute on Thursday. The business climate index fell to 95.7 in July from revised 97.5 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 97.2. The initial reading for June was 97.4.



UK retailers reported a decline in sales for the third consecutive month in July, marking the longest period of decline since 2011, survey data from the Confederation of British Industry showed.



According to monthly Distributive Trades survey, the retail sales balance fell to -16% in July from -42% in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX