

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures failed to hold early gains and ended notably lower on Thursday, with traders reacting to ECB President Mario Draghi's comments and better than expected economic data out of the U.S.



The dollar's rebound from a low of 97.50 too contributed to the yellow metal's retreat.



The dollar index, which advanced to around 97.90 in early trades, dropped down to 97.50 swiftly thereafter, but began edging higher gradually around mid morning. The index was last seen hovering around 97.82, up by about 0.1%.



Gold futures for August ended down $8.90, or about 0.6%, at $1,414.70 an ounce.



On Wednesday, gold futures for August ended up $1.90, or 0.13%, at $1,423.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.215, at $16.411 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.7035 per pound, losing $0.0085.



In economic news, data from the Labor Department showed an unexpected pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended July 20th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 206,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 216,000. The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 219,000.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 213,000, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 218,750.



According to data released by the Commerce Department, durable goods orders spiked by 2% in June after plunging by a revised 2.3% in May. Economists had expected durable goods to climb by 0.7% compared to the 1.3% slump originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a notable rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still jumped by 1.2% in June after rising by 0.5% in May. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to edge up by 0.2%.



The European Central Bank on Thursday left its interest rates unchanged and altered its forward guidance to signal that they will be reduced in future, and that policymakers are planning a comprehensive stimulus package.



ECB President Mario Draghi stressed the need for significant stimulus for the euro area economy as policymakers assessed that the outlook was getting worse, especially in manufacturing, which is a crucial sector for the big economies in the bloc.



Citing recent data, the ECB chief said that growth is set to slow in the second and third quarters, mainly due to global trade tensions, and hence, a rebound in the second half of the year is less likely.



Responding to reporters' questions, Draghi said the Eurozone 'outlook is getting worse and worse', especially in manufacturing and in those countries where this sector is very important.



The slow rotation of the Chinese economy and worries regarding a no-deal or hard Brexit are among the factors that are hurting the outlook, the ECB President said.



