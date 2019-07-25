

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended modestly higher on Thursday, after having settled lower a session earlier despite a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended July 19.



However, lingering concerns over energy demand outlook amid global economic slowdown limited the commodity's gains.



European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi's comments the eurozone economy was getting worse, more due to a weak growth in the manufacturing sector, and that the central bank was preparing to deliver more stimulus soon weighed on crude oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.14, or about 0.3%, at $56.02 a barrel.



On Wednesday, WTI crude oil futures for September ended down $0.89, or about 1.6%, at $55.88 a barrel.



Crude's uptick was also halted by news that officials from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait discussed ramping up oil production in the southern neutral zone.



Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 10.84 million barrels in the week to July 19, compared to forecast for a draw of 4 million barrels.



The EIA report also said that gasoline inventories decreased by 226,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles rose by 613,00 barrels.



