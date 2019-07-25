Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Eurotin Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Eurotin" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Both are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Eurotin Inc.

Mark Wellings

CEO, President and Director

(416) 416-616-0345

www.eurotin.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46535