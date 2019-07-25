

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $29.50 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $20.60 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.4 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $357.51 million from $282.63 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $30.4 Mln. vs. $25.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $357.51 Mln vs. $282.63 Mln last year.



