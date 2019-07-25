

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $939 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $782 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $10.98 billion from $10.57 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $939 Mln. vs. $782 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $10.98 Bln vs. $10.57 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX