

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $9.95 billion, or $14.21 per share. This compares with $3.20 billion, or $4.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alphabet Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.95 billion or $14.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $11.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $38.94 billion from $32.66 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $9.95 Bln. vs. $8.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $14.21 vs. $11.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $11.30 -Revenue (Q2): $38.94 Bln vs. $32.66 Bln last year.



