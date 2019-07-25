

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has agreed to acquire the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in a transaction valued at $1 billion. With the acquisition, Apple will hold over 17,000 wireless technology patents. Intel will retain the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, internet of things devices and autonomous vehicles.



'This agreement enables us to focus on developing technology for the 5G network while retaining critical intellectual property and modem technology that our team has created,' said Intel CEO Bob Swan.



