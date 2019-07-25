

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $37.0 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $28.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $38.8 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $9.46 billion from $10.15 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $38.8 Mln. vs. $31.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $9.46 Bln vs. $10.15 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX