

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $62.72 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $38.82 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $321.48 million from $255.99 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.72 Mln. vs. $38.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $321.48 Mln vs. $255.99 Mln last year.



