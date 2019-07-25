Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid" or the "Company"), a global provider of cultivation analytics using its affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for precision agriculture, wishes to announce the issuance of common shares in satisfaction of fees owned to consultants providing business development and CFO consulting assistance and to employees as retention bonuses. The Company issued a total of 960,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share in settlement of a total of $48,000 in bonus payments to such employees. Pursuant to the rules of the Canadian Stock Exchange the common shares are subject to a hold period expiring on November 25, 2019.

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

