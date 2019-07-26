Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd. ("Cindrigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of 144,443 shares of the Company by Danir AB ("Danir") at a price of CAD $ 7.88 (USD $6.00) per share, for a total investment in the amount of CAD $1,164,165 (USD $886,598). On completion of the transaction, Danir will hold a total of 47,460,538 shares, representing a total ownership of 33.92% of the company's total outstanding shares.

About Danir AB

Danir AB is a Swedish entrepreneur-driven holding company owned by the Dan Olofsson family. Danir actively owns, manages and participates in the development of listed and private companies, primarily in development-intensive industries. Danir was founded in 1986 and is permeated by entrepreneurship, long-term perspective and social engagement. The Group sales 2019, is estimated to SEK 7 billion (CAD 1 billion), with some 5,000 employees.

About Cindrigo Energy Ltd.

Cindrigo Energy Ltd. is engaged in the development of high quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy ("WtE") and biomass energy ("Biomass") projects. WtE and Biomass technologies consists of any waste treatment process that creates in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

