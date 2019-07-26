

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Friday after three straight days of gains, following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street amid renewed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 109.86 points or 0.50 percent to 21,646.69, after touching a low of 21,639.40 earlier. Japanese stocks closed higher on Thursday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Canon is advancing more than 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.6 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 1 percent and Advantest is down 0.2 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining 0.2 percent after the company announced a second Vision Fund that intends to invest in artificial intelligence or AI technology and signed memorandums of understanding with investors, including Apple, Microsoft and Foxconn Technology.



In the auto space, Honda Motor is losing almost 2 percent and Toyota Motor is declining 0.7 percent. Toyota said it will set up a joint venture with Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing and invest 64.8 billion yen in Didi and the new venture.



Shares of Nissan Motor are lower by more than 2 percent after the automaker said reported a 99 percent plunge in first-quarter operating profit and also said it will cut 12,500 jobs.



In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining 0.7 percent even as crude oil prices rose modestly overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Fujitsu is gaining more than 8 percent, Chughai Pharmaeutical Co. is rising almost 4 percent and NTT Data Corp is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Nisshin Seifun Group is losing almost 10 percent, Fuji Electric is falling 9 percent and Omron Corp. is lower by more than 7 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.9 percent on year in July. That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.9 percent and down from 1.1 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also rose an annual 0.9 percent. That was unchanged from the June reading, although it exceeded estimates for 0.8 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, partly reflecting renewed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe. The European Central Bank initially generated some positive sentiment by leaving interest rates unchanged but signaling a future rate cut. However, ECB President Mario Draghi's subsequent comments calling the risk of a recession 'pretty low' offset optimism about a sharp reduction in rates.



The Dow slid 128.99 points or 0.5 percent to 27,140.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 82.96 points or 1 percent to 8,238.54 and the S&P 500 fell 15.89 points or 0.5 percent to 3,003.67.



The major European markets turned lower over the course of the session on Thursday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures ended modestly higher on Thursday, after having settled lower a session earlier despite a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended July 19. WTI crude for September added $0.14 or about 0.3 percent to close at $56.02 a barrel.



