Hainan Yingdong Network Technology Limited Company: Thailand's Finance Ministry Has Granted the 5th Digital Asset Trading License to Huobi to Operate Crypto Business

HAINAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Recently, Thailand's Ministry of Finance has officially granted the 5th digital asset trading license , which makes Huobi the fifth licensed digital asset exchange in Thailand to operate digital asset trading in compliance and permits it to start local fiat trading and token trading services.

"Huobi Thailand is built on Huobi Cloud, which provides a one-stop solution for global digital asset exchanges. Huobi Thailand will provide Thai users with secure and reliable digital asset trading services through Huobi Cloud's verified technical capabilities. In the field of digital asset trading, Huobi is one of the largest exchanges in the world by trading volume and has accumulated six years of experience in safe operation. After entering Thailand, Huobi will also actively cooperate with the government and local enterprises to explore the application scenarios of blockchain," said by Sakda, head of Huobi Thailand.

In the last two years, Thailand has improved legislation on digital assets to provide a safe investment environment for investors. In May 2018, SEC, Thailand's digital assets regulator, announced that all companies in Thailand involved in digital asset business would only operate after receiving the license. It also required existing companies with related businesses to submit applications for licenses within 90 days. In January, after four months of approval period, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitkub Online, Satang Corporation and a digital asset broker successfully received the licenses, while the applications of three other companies were denied.

On May 14, the Royal Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018) (hereinafter referred to as the "Royal Decree") went into effect. The Decree, which consists of 100 sections, clearly defines and classifies of digital assets, the business scope of virtual currency, and the subject and authority of supervision. In addition, the Decree also outlines strict prohibition against insider trading and market manipulation, and sets punishments for violators.

When considering license applicants, the regulators focus on whether the applicant has a sound management system, the background of board and management team members, whether there is a monitoring system to detect conflicts of interest, and whether there is a routine cyber security check, etc. Obtaining a license requires the approval of the regulatory commission, who usually only makes it once a month.

In addition to regulated exchanges, Thailand's government is also actively exploring the other blockchain applications. In August, the Bank of Thailand announced the development of Intanon, its official virtual currency. Intanon would be based on the distributed ledger technology developed by R3 and CORDA platform, which aimed to use blockchain technology to improve the efficiency of interbank payments. Eight commercial banks in Thailand, including Standard Chartered Bank of Thailand and HSBC, announced support for the project.

As one of the world's leading digital asset service providers, Huobi has a deep global layout with licenses and compliance teams across a number of regions. Its strategic partner in the United States holds a MSB as well as MTL licenses in 12 states. In Japan, Huobi has obtained No.0007 exchange license. In addition, Huobi has obtained one of the first DLT license under Gibraltar's purpose build regulatory regime.

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

For more info, visit https://www.huobigroup.com

About Huobi Cloud

Huobi Cloud is a one-stop solution provider to help partners build the reliable and stable digital asset exchenges. Huobi Cloud helps partners to build the system of OTC and digital asset trading. As of December 31, 2018, more than 120 digital asset exchanges have launched. Huobi Cloud's partners comes from Russia, the UK, Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Canada, Brazil, Thailand, etc. Huobi Russia, Huobi Indonesia and Huobi Thailand have built up.

