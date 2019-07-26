NASDAQ Accepted the Listing Of WiMi Hologram Cloud, A Chinese 5G Holographic AI Vision Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / WiMi Hologram Cloud's proposal was submitted to NASDAQ on 2019. From the proposal, it is easy to see that the whole business growth of the WiMi Hologram Cloud is in a benign development trend, and the financial revenue of 3 years has been increasing from 2017 2019. It is shown in the feedback from this market that the business revenue has been increasing, and the market development has been expanding. The company intends to continue to invest a lot of resources to strengthen the ability to develop holographic AR content. It is committed to enriching holographic content combination and providing high quality holographic experience for its customers and terminal users. The company plans to continue to expand the holographic content library in a variety of ways.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has integrated developers, operators and operators of holographic AI cloud software, and has become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms according to IPONews. If there is no chip, it is difficult to be combined with the algorithm, and in the process of doing this, the boundary is fuzzy. With the continuous evolution of technology, more requirements have been put forward for the continuous deepening of the scene. At the present stage, a key scene will be selected for the Internet of things, and the HashRate and application services will be better combined. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It is shown in the IPO prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud that the services of WiMi Hologram Cloud will be deeply combined with 5G. Under the cooperation of 5G with high rate and low delay, it makes the average transmission delay is about 6ms in terms of remote communication, data transmission as well as from system terminal to service server, which is much lower than 4G network transmission delay. It trully ensures the richness and diversity of holographic AR remote communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay, and the richness and diversity of interaction in term of multi-terminal cooperation in different places. It makes the collaboration of port + cloud collaboration more efficient. Based on 5G AI face recognition technology and holographic AI DeepFake technology, the application of the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) and Internet of things (IOT) has made plenty of holographic services of the WiMi Hologram Cloud to be achieved with effective growth, such as holographic AR advertising business, holographic AR entertainment business, holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic social contact, holographic communication, holographic home hologram and so on.

In the future, WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to continue to invest a lot of resources to strength its capability to develop holographic AR content. The company plans to continue to expand holographic content libraries through various ways.

