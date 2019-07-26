Sarutahiko Coffee Inc. Tel: :03-6455-6965 FAX:03-6277-0727 E-MAIL:coffee@sarutahiko.co Mitsubishi Corporation TEL: 03-3210-2171 Fax: 03-5252-7705

TOKYO, July 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has entered into a business alliance with Sarutahiko Coffee Inc. (Sarutahiko Coffee) and acquired a 14.98% stake in the company.Sarutahiko Coffee's mission is simple, "to serve happiness in a cup of coffee," and thus far it has opened 13 shops in Japan and 3 in Taiwan. To ensure traceability and sustainability in the sourcing of its coffee beans, Sarutahiko Coffee dispatches its representatives to growers all over the world and purchases the beans directly at fair prices.Since its foundation in 2011, Sarutahiko Coffee has placed the utmost emphasis on craftsmanship to gradually grow its brand, primarily in Japan. Through this new business alliance with MC, the company is looking to expand its operations into overseas markets and become a world-renowned chain of specialty coffee shops.MC's decision to enter into this alliance was based on Sarutahiko Coffee's management policy, which prioritizes sustainability, and its high-quality service and brand value, both of which are embodied by its corporate culture of omotenashi, the uniquely Japanese concept of hospitality and unparalleled customer service. Under the terms of the alliance, MC shall assign officer to Sarutahiko Coffee and leverage its wide-ranging business expertise and networks to help enhance the coffee chain's corporate value and develop a brand of coffee that ranks among the world's best.For MC, the alliance was formed under a trial business incubation program launched by its Consumer Industry Group, the aim of which is to promote projects that are invested in the creation of consumer value and development of human resources. Through this alliance and all future endeavors, MC remains committed to creating new value and supporting the initiatives and challenges of its employees.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.