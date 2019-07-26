EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Medacta opens new U.S. headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee 2019-07-26 / 07:00 *Press Release Medacta opens new U.S. headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee* _Castel San Pietro, 26 July 2019_ - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International Francesco Siccardi today announced the official opening of Medacta's US headquarters in Franklin. Medacta USA is a subsidiary of Medacta International, a global company specializing in the design and production of innovative joint replacement and spine surgery products. Medacta USA will invest $2.5 million and create more than 50 jobs in Franklin. The new U.S. headquarters at 6640 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 420, Franklin, TN, will house the company's Total Joint (Hip, Knee & Shoulder), Spine & Sports Medicine divisions serving North America. "Medacta USA's decision to bring its U.S. headquarters to Franklin underscores the vibrant economy of the entire Nashville region. Tennessee's business-friendly environment gives companies of all types the opportunity to create quality jobs for our residents, especially in the health care sector. I thank Medacta for this investment in Williamson County," said Gov. Bill Lee. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques have made a significant impact in the global orthopaedic market. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings to support minimally invasive surgical techniques with a strong commitment to provide ongoing clinical education programs and products that enhance healthcare system sustainability worldwide. "Today we take another step in our company's growth evolution," said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "This year Medacta is celebrating its 20-year anniversary and recently became a public company with shares available for purchase on the Swiss Exchange. In 2018, we were among the fastest growing orthopedic companies, and opening our North American headquarters here in Franklin, Tennessee is a testament to the impact we made on the orthopaedic market globally. We are grateful for the community's warm welcome and look forward to becoming an active and visible member of it." Today's announcement was made in conjunction with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at Medacta USA's new headquarters. The event highlighted recent company milestones as well as Medacta's commitment to responsible innovation that benefits patients, doctors, and the healthcare system at large. *Inquiries* Gianluca Olgiati Medacta Group SA Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings based on minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and Rancate, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. Visit www.medacta.com [1] for more information. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VKBJFKDDBQ [2] Document title: Medacta opens new U.S. headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 846935 End of News EQS Group News Service 846935 2019-07-26 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1dad9b40df85042a8d6c695b03b3e4f0&application_id=846935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e2ca03bd060f7bcdf8daee6cba2f3c7&application_id=846935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

