

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its net profit for the first half of 2019 declined by 14.6% to 5.0 billion Swiss francs from the prior year. Earnings per share decreased 12.3% to 1.68 francs. The prior year result benefited from the sale of the U.S. confectionery business.



Underlying earnings per share increased by 15.7% in constant currency and by 14.6% on a reported basis to 2.13 francs, as result of improved operating performance and lower taxes.



Total reported sales increased by 3.5% to 45.5 billion francs from last year. Net acquisitions had a positive impact of 1.1% and foreign exchange reduced sales by 1.2%.



For 2019, the company still expects organic sales growth around 3.5% and underlying trading operating profit margin at or above 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



