Outotec Oyj: Outotec's half year financial report 2019

OUTOTEC OYJ HALF YEAR REPORT JULY 26, 2019 AT 9:00 AM

Outotec's half year financial report 2019

Strong growth in order intake and service sales, significant improvement in profitability

"The market for minerals and metals processing technologies continued to be active during the first half of the year. Our order intake increased by 10% from last year in the reporting period and by 18% in the second quarter. Received orders included approximately EUR 140 million gold processing plant as well as a copper concentrator and hydrometallurgical plant of approximately EUR 250 million, of which EUR 35 million was recorded in the second quarter order intake.

Sales were slightly lower for the reporting period compared to the previous year. Sales for the second quarter were on the same level as during the previous year. This was primarily due to fewer plant and equipment deliveries resulting from the lower order intake during H2 2018. Our efforts to improve the service supply chain and delivery achieved good results. Service sales increased by 27% during the reporting period and 41% during the second quarter. Profitability significantly improved both in absolute and relative terms due to the sales mix and better project execution. The profitability of the Metals, Energy & Water segment is developing in the right direction but is still unsatisfactory. Cash flow for the reporting period was solid as a result of positive development in trade receivables and for the second quarter due to increased customer advance payments.

R&D activities continued to provide valuable benefits to our customers. For example, we introduced a next generation Outotec Paste Thickener, designed especially for tailings treatment. Tailings dewatering and disposal is a challenge that every mining operation has to confront. We also introduced the FP-S Filter Press as a cost-effective product for a wide range of standard filtration applications.

Negotiations concerning the ilmenite smelter project are ongoing, and we remain confident that the EUR 110 million provision made in the last quarter of 2018 is adequate.

On July 4th, we announced the planned combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals. The strengths of these companies are highly complementary and with this merger we are creating a leading company in process technology, equipment and services serving the minerals, metals and aggregates industries. Completion is expected in the second quarter of 2020. The new company Metso Outotec will be able to leverage the heritage of both companies: technology and R&D, product and process excellence, scale and global service footprint. I am excited about this new strategic direction into which we are heading.

We expect the market outlook for mining and metals to remain positive as global GDP growth and new uses for metals, such as electric vehicles, drive long-term demand," concludes President & CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

Metso Minerals and Outotec combination: addition to reported figures

Starting from the second quarter of 2019, Outotec has added adjusted EBITA to the reported numbers on the Group level to reflect the planned combination. The definition of adjusted EBITA appears on page 14.

Summary of key figures



Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q4 EUR million 2019 2018 %1 %2 2019 2018 %1 %2 2018 Order intake 409.6 347.2 18 19 745.7 680.9 10 10 1,251.3 Service order intake 163.1 154.3 6 7 323.0 285.0 13 14 532.5 Order backlog at end of period 1,163.8 1,084.9 7 - 1,163.8 1,084.9 7 - 946.6 Sales 326.6 331.2 -1 -1 581.4 618.4 -6 -5 1,276.5 Service sales 154.3 109.2 41 42 269.0 212.2 27 28 496.6 Gross margin, % 25.8 21.8 26.4 22.3 15.4 Adjusted EBITA3 23.3 12.7 39.5 25.0 -25.1 Adjusted EBITA3, % 7.1 3.8 6.8 4.0 -2.0 Adjusted EBIT4 18.2 7.6 29.2 14.6 -46.2 Adjusted EBIT4 , % 5.6 2.3 5.0 2.4 -3.6 EBIT 14.7 -3.0 24.0 2.4 -66.1 EBIT, % 4.5 -0.9 4.1 0.4 -5.2 Net cash from operating activities 48.6 -24.4 30.2 44.2 70.4 Earnings per share, EUR 0.03 -0.04 0.05 -0.04 -0.42

1 Change, %

2 Change in comparable currencies, %

3 Excluding all amortizations, as well as adjustment items consisting of restructuring and capacity adjustment costs, costs related to mergers and acquisitions, outcome of material intellectual right property disputes, gains and losses on business disposals and goodwill impairments.

4 Excluding restructuring- and acquisition-related items as well as PPA amortizations.

Financial guidance for 2019 reiterated

Based on the current market outlook, we expect sales to increase, and adjusted EBIT* to increase significantly from the 2018 adjusted EBIT (EUR 63.8 million), excluding provision for the ilmenite smelter project.

*Excluding restructuring- and acquisition-related items, as well as PPA amortizations.

This text is a summary of Outotec's Half year financial report 2019. The full report is available as an attachment to this report.



FURTHER INFORMATION

Outotec Oyj

Markku Teräsvasara, CEO

Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Jari Ålgars, CFO

Tel. +358 20 529 2007

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

Tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141

Format for e-mail addresses: firstname.lastname@outotec.com

BRIEFING/TELECONFERENCE

Date: July 26, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM EEST

Venue: Outotec House, Rauhalanpuisto 9, Espoo, Finland

Joining the teleconference

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

Dial in numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 08 04

United States: +1 631 913 14 22



Confirmation Code: 89767943#

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com

Attachment